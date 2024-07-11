Innova Solutions launches innovation hub in Chennai

Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, on Thursday inaugurated its new innovation hub in Chennai.

4The innovation hub will lead the research and development of next-generation technologies across various industries, the company said.

Pradeep Yadlapati, India country head said, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Innovation Hub in Chennai, a city known for its vibrant tech ecosystem and talented workforce." Furthermore, he said, "We believe this hub will not only accelerate our own growth but also contribute significantly to the broader economic development in the region." The new Innovation Hub is located in the Olympia Tech Park at Guindy here and it is set to be one of the most futuristic facilities from Innova Solutions so far, a company press release said.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Innova Solutions has been steadily expanding its presence in India. PTI VGN ROH