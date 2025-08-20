Innovatiview India, Park Medi World, 3 others get Sebi nod to launch IPOs

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) As many as five firms, including security and surveillance solutions provider Innovatiview India, and Park Medi World, which operates the hospital chain under the Park brand, have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Wednesday.

Additionally, real estate player Runwal Enterprises, construction machine exporter Jinkushal Industries and agrochemical firm Advance Agrolife obtained Sebi's clearance to launch their maiden public issues.

These five companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between February and April, obtained their observations during the week, the update showed.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observations is equivalent to getting clearance to launch public issues.

The approval comes at a time when the Indian IPO market has become very active with the listing of 48 main-board companies so far in 2025. Notably, the month of August witnessed 11 companies launch their initial share sales, with a few more in the pipeline for the next week.

Innovatiview India's public issue is entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to Rs 2,000 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

Park Medi World is looking to raise Rs 1,260 crore through its IPO -- comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 900 crore and an OFS of shares valued at Rs 300 crore by promoter Ajit Gupta, draft papers showed.

The company plans to use the proceeds for payment of debt; funding capital expenditure related to the development of a new hospital and the expansion of an existing hospital by its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens, respectively; purchase of medical equipment by the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri and general corporate purposes.

Runwal Enterprises' maiden public issue is a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore with no OFS component.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 200 crore will be used for debt repayment, Rs 450 crore for investments in subsidiaries to their debt, and a portion will be utilised for funding the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Jinkushal Industries' IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 86.5 lakh shares and OFS of 10 lakh shares by promoters. The Chhattisgarh-based company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The Jaipur-based Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.92 crore shares with no OFS component.

Funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. PTI SP DRR