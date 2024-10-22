Innovators from 15 countries to participate in INEX 2024 next month

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) Around 150 innovators from more than 15 countries are expected to participate in the annual India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX) 2024 scheduled to be held in South Goa from November 13-15.

INEX 2024 will be participated by more than 150 innovators showcasing their projects during the event to be held at Don Bosco College of Engineering at Fatorda, South Goa, Chairman of Goa State Innovation Council Jose Manuel Noronha told reporters here on Monday.

The event, which seeks to connect inventors with investors, industry leaders, and academic institutions, is being organised jointly by the Goa State Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology and Waste Management, Indian Innovators' Association in partnership with IBS Global, a Polish company specialising in the global commercialisation of innovations.

The annual expo "has emerged as one of India's premier innovation expos, highlighting cutting-edge inventions and pioneering solutions across various industries", Noronha said, adding that 15 countries would be participating in the event this year.

The Indian Innovators Association lends its credibility as the honorary patron of the event, further enhancing its prestige, he added.

According to Noronha, by bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, INEX creates a dynamic ecosystem for technological breakthroughs, problem-solving, and collaboration across multiple industries.

"This year, we are launching the INEX Higher Education Institutions (HEI) Award to recognise excellence in promoting and incubating innovators and startups. This initiative aims to highlight institutions that have made significant contributions to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship," he added. PTI RPS HVA