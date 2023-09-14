Inox Air Products secures long-term nitrogen supply order from First Solar

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Homegrown Inox Air Products has bagged a long-term nitrogen supply order from US-based solar technology company First Solar.

As part of the order, Inox Air Products (INOXAP) said it will install an onsite cryogenic nitrogen generator at First Solar's new manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam in Tamil Nadu.

INOXAP did not disclose financial details of the order.

The generator will have a capacity to manufacture 2,400 Nm3/h (normal cubic meters per hour) nitrogen and supply it, along with other industrial gases, to First Solar for its manufacturing processes, INOXAP said in a statement on Thursday.

The supply agreement is for 20 years, it added.

First Solar's new facility, expected to be commissioned later this year, will manufacture high-efficiency solar modules, according to the statement. PTI ABI TRB TRB