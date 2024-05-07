INOX Air Products to set up 190-tonne green hydrogen project in Rajasthan

New Delhi: INOX Air Products on Tuesday said it will set up its first green hydrogen project with an annual capacity of 190 tonnes at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

The clean energy will be supplied to Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) under a 20-year offtake agreement, the company said in a statement.

"This will be India's first-ever green hydrogen plant for the float glass industry. The plant will have a capacity to generate up to 190 tonne green hydrogen per annum through the electrolysis process," it said.

The project will be powered by solar energy. INOX aims to commission the project by July 2024.

The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by around 1,250 metric tonnes (MT) annually and 25,000 MT over the 20-year period.

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of INOX Air Products, stated, "We are proud to begin our green hydrogen journey as we partner AIS for their Chittorgarh facility, and giving shape to our first green hydrogen plant. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our country has laid tremendous focus on green economy, supported by a comprehensive National Green Hydrogen Mission, and an ambition to make India net-zero by 2070." The company did not disclose any financial details related to the project.

Mumbai-based INOX Air Products is the largest manufacturer of industrial and medical gases in India. It has a manufacturing capacity of 3,400 tonnes per day (TPD) of liquid gases delivered from 47 operating locations.