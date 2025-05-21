Inox Green Energy Services inks pacts to provide O&M services for 639 MWp of solar projects

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Services has entered into agreements to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 639 MWp of solar projects of a leading renewable player.

With this addition, Inox Green Energy's solar operations and maintenance (O&M) portfolio touched 1.6 GW, and overall renewable O&M portfolio crossed 5 GW, the company said.

The projects are located across multiple sites, which are owned by the said company, Inox Green Energy said, without disclosing the name of the company and the value of the project.

"We have secured another 639 MWp of solar O&M agreements, as we continue to march ahead in this segment. We are confident of continuing our portfolio ramp up and scale newer highs both operationally and financially in the coming years," S K Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said.

A subsidiary of Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance services providers in India. PTI ABI DRR