Inox Green Energy Services profit grows to Rs 4.14 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Services Ltd on Friday reported a 55 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 4.14 crore in June 2024 quarter.

It had reported a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 2.67 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 54.72 crore in the reporting quarter as against Rs 58.31 crore a year ago.

Inox Green Energy Services is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Limited (IWL) which is India's leading wind energy solutions provider catering to independent power producers, utilities, public sector units and corporate investors. PTI ABI HVA