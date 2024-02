New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Services on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore for December quarter 2023-24 mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.70 crore for October-December FY23, as per a BSE filing.

Total income declined to Rs 60.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 91.70 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU