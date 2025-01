New Delhi: Inox Green Energy Services Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in December quarter, mainly helped by higher income.

It had posted Rs 1.35 crore loss in the year ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income from operations rose to Rs 73.98 crore from Rs 60.54 crore in October-December period of 2023-24.