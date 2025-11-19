Inox Green Energy Services to provide O&M services for 5 GW RE projects

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Services Ltd on Wednesday said it will provide operations and maintenance services for 5 GW of renewable projects to be developed by INOXGFL Group & KP Group.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, India's leading renewables operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider, announced on Wednesday that the company's parent, Inox Wind Ltd and group company Inox Solar Ltd, has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with KP Group companies KP Energy Ltd & KPI Green Ltd, respectively, a company statement said.

The MoUs establish strategic partnerships aimed at jointly developing 2.5 GW of wind and 2.5 GW of solar power projects across multiple states in India.

Under the MoUs, Inox Green will provide the O&M services for the wind turbine generators and solar modules set up across all projects under the partnership. Inox Wind and Inox Solar have separately issued their respective press releases, which have been appended in the subsequent pages of this press release.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers in India with 12.5 GW of renewable assets under management, including investments.

The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects.

Part of the INOXGFL Group and a subsidiary of Inox Wind with whom it enjoys a synergistic relationship, Inox Green is India's only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company.

It has a strong and diverse portfolio base and an established track record of over a decade. It has reliable cash flows supported by long-term O&M contracts. Its customers include some of the largest IPPs, PSUs, along with various retail customers.