Inox Green inks pact for comprehensive O&M of 182 MW of wind projects

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Inox Green Energy Services on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with an Indian conglomerate to operate and maintain 182 MW of operational wind projects under its renewable energy arm.

The projects are spread across multiple sites in Western India and are plugged to the common infrastructure owned by Inox Green, a company statement said.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd has entered into an agreement with one of the largest and most diversified Indian conglomerates for the comprehensive O&M of 182 MW of operational wind projects under its renewable energy arm, according to the statement.

The agreement involves the conversion of limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects, as well as the early renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW of wind projects, much ahead of its due renewal.

The contract spans the entire balance life of the wind projects. SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said, "This is a milestone occasion for us as with the signing of the agreement, our entire fleet with this marquee customer is now back in our fold." Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is one of the major renewable power operations and maintenance (O&M) service providers in India with > 5 GW of renewable assets under management.

The company is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects.