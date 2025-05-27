INOX India to manufacture kegs for Heineken, ABinBev

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) INOX India on Tuesday announced that it has received approvals from two of the world's largest brewery brands – Heineken and ABinBev - for its stainless-steel beverage kegs manufacturing at its Savli Plant in Gujarat.

These approvals have now paved the way for commercial engagements with these global beverage leaders, and now INOX aims to emerge as a preferred supplier based to key markets, the company said in a statement.

"These approvals from two of the world's leading breweries mark a defining moment in our journey into the beverage keg space.

"It validates our belief in our manufacturing prowess and reinforces our position as a credible, high-quality, and future-ready partner for the global beverage industry. We are confident that this milestone will pave the way for deeper collaborations and wider global market access in the years ahead," INOX India CEO Deepak Acharya said.

*** Nextracker crosses 10GW solar tracker deployment in India * Nextracker on Tuesday said it has crossed 10 GW of solar tracker deployment in India.

In a statement, the company said recent project wins include a 305 MW project with ReNew in Anantapur and 1.5 GW of projects through partnerships with key EPCs (engineering, procurement, and construction companies) across the country.

With 1.8 GW of projects added in the last quarter alone, Nextracker's India portfolio now totals over 10 GW, underscoring strong momentum in solar adoption.

Nextracker is into advanced solar technology solutions used in power plants around the world. PTI KRH ABI KRH SHW