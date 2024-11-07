INOX India to supply specialised cryogenic tanks for LAES project in UK

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) INOX India on Thursday said it will supply five specialised cryogenic tanks to UK-based Highview Power for their Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) project.

The tanks will be supplied from its facility in Gujarat to the LAES project coming up at Manchester in the UK.

In a statement, INOX India said this is the company's first order for a liquid air energy storage project.

Siddharth Jain, Promoter & Non-Executive Director, INOX India said "By leveraging our expertise in large-scale cryogenic equipment, we aim to contribute substantially to the UK's energy storage capabilities and transition to cleaner energy sources." Highview Power is constructing the world's first commercial scale LAES long duration energy storage facility in Carrington, which will play a key role in the UK’s transition to Net Zero.

Once operational, the facility will have a storage capacity of 300 MWh and an output power of 50 MW per hour for six hours. The facility is expected to be operational in late 2026.

INOX India is one of the world’s leading providers of customized cryogenic solutions for sectors like energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace, pharmaceuticals and construction. PTI ABI ABI MR