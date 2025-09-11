Inox Neo Energies to acquire 640 MW hybrid portfolio from Evergreen Group

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Inox Clean Energy Ltd's renewable IPP arm, Inox Neo Energies, has inked pacts with Evergreen Group firms -- Evergreen Power Mauritius and Evergreen Renewables -- to acquire its portfolio of 640 MW wind-solar hybrid projects.

The transaction covers five hybrid projects across Maharashtra, contracted under tenders by SJVN Ltd and NTPC Ltd.

The said projects are -- SJVN Hybrid 01 – 60 MW; SJVN Hybrid 02 – 60 MW; NTPC Hybrid 01 – 200 MW; NTPC Hybrid 02 – 200 MW and NTPC Hybrid 02 (Green Shoe) – 120 MW, a company statement said.

The projects will be connected through CTUIL 400/220 kV substations in Maharashtra.

"Partnering with Evergreen Group allows us to combine our development expertise with high-quality assets that will accelerate India's energy transition," Bharat Saxena, CEO and Whole-time Director, Inox Clean Energy, said.

This development marks a significant milestone in Inox Clean's growth journey as it scales its renewable energy footprint. The projects are being implemented under various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) held by the Evergreen Group through its holding companies, it informed.

Inox Clean is a part of the INOXGFL Group and is the holding company for the Renewables IPP (Independent Power Producer) business held under Inox Neo Energies and the solar manufacturing business under Inox Solar.

Inox Clean aims to create an integrated renewables ecosystem, wherein it will manufacture solar modules and cells, which will be partly used to set up captive hybrid renewable power generation capacities as well as sold to third-party customers.

Post commissioning, the power generated will be sold to captive / 3rd parties / exchanges / commercial and industrial customers. PTI KKS DRR