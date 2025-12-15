Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables' arm

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Inox Wind on Monday said it has secured a 102.3 MW supply order from ABREL EPC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReL).

Inox Wind secured the order for the supply of its 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by ABREL EPC Ltd in Karnataka, the leading wind energy solutions provider said in a statement "ABReL has large-scale plans to set up and deliver long-term clean energy solutions to its customers, and we are pleased to be part of ABREL's mission to drive India's energy transition and achieve its decarbonisation and sustainability targets. We continue to make rapid progress on developing relationships with new customers and fortifying the existing ones," Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said.

Inox Wind Ltd is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. It is part of the multi-billion-dollar INOXGFL Group, which is primarily focused on two business verticals: chemicals and renewable energy.

IWL has five manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, Hubs, & Nacelles are manufactured. PTI KKS DRR