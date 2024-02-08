Inox Wind bags 1,500 MW wind energy order from CESC

New Delhi: Wind energy solution provider Inox Wind has bagged an order for the supply of 1,500 MW wind energy from CESC Ltd.

The deal is for Inox Wind's latest DF/3000/145 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), each having a minimum capacity of 3.3 MW, as per a statement on Thursday.

"Inox Wind announced today (Thursday) that it has entered into a binding framework agreement with CESC Ltd, one of the largest power utilities in India, for the installation/supplies of 1,500 MW of wind capacity over the next 3-4 years," it stated.

According to the statement, the scope of the agreement comprises a mix of end-to-end turnkey execution for 1,000 MW and equipment supply with limited scope EPC for 500 MW.

Additionally, Inox Wind subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (IGESL) will provide post-commissioning multi-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.

This is the single-largest order signed for a wind project in India by any wind OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), as per the statement.

"This is a pivotal moment in Inox Wind's history as we announce today the signing of India's largest wind project deal for 1,500 MW with CESC," Inox Wind CEO Kailash Tarachandani said in the statement.

Sandeep Kashyap, CEO, Renewable Business, RPSG Group, said in the statement, "CESC's green ambitions include substantial investments in renewable energy and we are delighted to partner with Inox Wind for this ambitious project."