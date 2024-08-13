Inox Wind bags 51 MW order from Everrenew

New Delhi: Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has secured a 51 MW equipment supply order from Everrenew Energy Private Ltd Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services, a company statement said, adding that this is an equipment supply order for Inox Wind's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).

"We are pleased to receive a 51MW order from Everrenew, an esteemed customer with whom we aim to build a mutually fruitful partnership going ahead," said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.

The project will be executed in Tamil Nadu.

"At Everrenew, we are committed to address the ever-growing power demands of our customers through our sustainable renewable power solutions," said R Venkatesh, CEO, Everrenew Energy Private Ltd.