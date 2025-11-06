Inox Wind bags new orders totalling 229 MW

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Inox Wind on Thursday said that it has secured fresg orders of up to 229 MW from leading renewable players.

The company has received a 160 MW order (112 MW firm order with an option to extend by an additional 48 MW) from a leading independent power producer for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators for projects being developed by the customer across multiple sites, Inox Wind said in a statement.

The order also includes limited-scope EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services and multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) post commissioning, it said.

Additionally, Inox Wind has bagged a repeat order of 69 MW from another leading renewable energy player, which is a member of a large global clean energy company, for a project in Maharashtra.

The latest order follows a 153-MW contract received in March this year from the same customer, reflecting the growing relationship and trust built in a short period, Inox Wind said.

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables, INOXGFL Group, said, "We are delighted to have received these significant orders totalling 229 MW from our valued partners. New customer orders as well as repeat orders from existing customers highlight the confidence which our clients place on our technology, execution capabilities, and long-term service excellence. Inox Wind continues to be a partner of choice for large renewable energy developers in India." According to Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd, the order inflows are strong endorsements of the company's advanced 3 MW class turbine technology as well as its growing footprint in renewable energy sector.

"We are also in advanced stages of discussions with multiple other customers and should secure additional orders soon, with a target to close FY26 at a net orderbook covering our execution plans for the subsequent 18-24 months," Agarwal added.

Inox Wind Limited is a part of the multi-billion-dollar INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.

Inox Wind has four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With its 3 MW series WTG offering, the company's manufacturing capacity stands at ~ 2.5 GW per annum. PTI KKS HVA