Inox Wind bags order for 200 MW wind project in Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has secured an order for a 200 MW wind energy project from a renewable C&I power producer.

The project will be executed in Gujarat and Rajasthan, a company statement said.

The order is for (Inox Wind Ltd) IWL's latest 3 MW (each) Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and the scope comprises end-to-end turnkey execution, it said.

Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO, Inox Wind, said, "I believe this, along with our existing order book and strong order pipeline, reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in FY25 and beyond." PTI KKS DR