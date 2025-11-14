Inox Wind Q2 profit up 43 pc to Rs 121 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) on Friday posted 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121 crore for September quarter FY26, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 84 crore a year ago, a statement said.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,162 crore in the quarter from Rs 744 crore in the same period a year ago.

IWL’s order execution during the quarter increased to 202 MW, with order book at 3.2 GW providing revenue visibility of 18-24 months.

The company had won 400 MW of orders from multiple new as well as existing customers.

Its new manufacturing plant at Kalyangarh, Ahmedabad, Gujarat is ramping up its operations.

The unit manufactures nacelles & hubs for IWL’s state-of-the-art 3.3 MW WTGs and is future-ready for the upcoming 4X MW turbines as well.

Transformer facility in Rajasthan which manufactures 3-5 MVA transformers is operating at high utilization.

Inox Wind is also setting up a new blade & tower manufacturing unit in Karnataka, its first unit in South India, to be operationalized in 2026.

IWL’s O&M subsidiary Inox Green has invested to acquire multi-gigawatt wind O&M assets taking its O&M portfolio to 12.5 GW.

With its strong growth prospects, the company is on course to become India’s largest renewable O&M company.

Further, the scheme of demerger of Inox Green’s substation business and its subsequent merger into Inox Renewable Solutions received approvals from the company’s shareholders and creditors.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said: "Our strategic initiatives are driving synergies across Group companies, and strongly positioning Inox Wind as well as Inox Green to achieve rapid and sustained growth going ahead." IWL is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs and corporate investors.

It is a part of the multi-billion-dollar INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.

IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.

With its 3 MW series WTG offering, IWL’s manufacturing capacity stands at 2.5 GW per annum. PTI KKS ANU