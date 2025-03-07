Inox Wind secures 153 MW wind turbine supply order in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) on Friday said it has secured a new order for supply of 51 wind turbines in Tamil Nadu from a global clean energy player.

Each turbine will have a capacity of 3 megawatt (MW), taking the total capacity of the order to 153 MW, Inox Wind said in a statement.

"Inox Wind announces it has bagged a 153 MW order from a leading renewable energy developer for a project being developed by the company in Tamil Nadu," it said.

Additionally, IWL will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Inox Wind said, "As India's burgeoning commercial & industrial (C&I) market continues to grow at a rapid pace, our expertise in wind project execution, backed by a robust product and servicing excellence, continues to place it as a partner of choice for large renewable project developers." The company did not disclose any further details related to the order.

Part of USD 12 billion INOXGFL Group, Inox Wind is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing independent power producers, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. PTI ABI DR