Inox Wind secures repeat 100 MW order from Jakson Green

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has secured a repeat order for 100 MW from Jakson Green.

This order is for the supply of IWL’s 3.3 MW turbines for projects being developed by Jakson Green in Gujarat, a company statement said.

Additionally, IWL will provide limited-scope EPC services for the project along with multi-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.

With the addition of this order, total order inflow for FY26 now stands at 600 MW, with an additional 2.5 GW of framework agreement to be executed over the next three years. Large annual orders from Inox Clean provide additional order inflow visibility.

Kannan Krishnan, Managing Director, Jakson Green, said, "At Jakson Green, we are diversifying our green energy portfolio and are committed to accelerating India's transition to a sustainable future. Building on our proven expertise in utility-scale solar, we see strong synergies in our collaboration with Inox Wind as we step into large-scale wind power projects." Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd added, "We are delighted to have received a repeat order from Jakson Green for 100 MW, taking our total order intake from Jakson to 200 MW".