Insecticides India eyes Rs 200 crore business in MP this fiscal

Indore, May 19 (PTI) Insecticides India, a leading company in the agrochemical sector, has set a target to increase its business to Rs 200 crore in the current fiscal in Madhya Pradesh, a top company official said on Monday.

"Madhya Pradesh is an important market for us. According to our estimates, agrochemicals worth around Rs 2,000 crore were sold by all companies in the state during the last financial year. Our company's share in this was approximately Rs 150 crore, " Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal told PTI here.

He said that during the current financial year, IIL has set a business target of Rs 200 crore in agrochemicals in the state.

Earlier, Aggarwal launched an herbicide named 'Torry Super' for the maize crop in the state's market. He expressed hope that this product from IIL would help increase maize production in the state, which is one of the major maize-producing states in the country. PTI HWP LAL BAL BAL