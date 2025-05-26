Insecticides India launches new herbicide 'Altair' for paddy crop

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Monday announced the launch of a patented pre-emergent herbicide 'Altair' to tackle persistent weed challenges in the paddy crop.

Altair has been developed by Japanese firm Nissan Chemical Corporation and will be exclusively marketed by IIL in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

IIL Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal said Indian paddy farmers have been facing the challenges of manual weeding, yield compromise, late intervention and multiple application of herbicides.

The new product "checks the germination of majority of weeds in paddy", he said.

It provides broad-spectrum control against a wide range of weeds, including the most prominent and difficult ones such as Echinochloa crus-galli, Ammania, and Cyperus species.

Unlike conventional herbicides, Altair forms a protective barrier in the soil from day one of application, the company said and advised farmers to apply it within 0–3 days after transplanting.

This early intervention prevents the emergence of weeds for an extended period up to 40–50 days, offering lasting protection during critical early growth stages, it said.

IIL Chief Marketing Officer Dushyant Sood said Altair has been demonstrated to more than 10,000 farmers across geographies in over 500 large plot demonstration during last one year. Farmers have found this more effective than their current herbicide. PTI LUX HVA