Insecticides (India) Ltd Q3 net profit rises 37 pc

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday posted a 37.21 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

Advertisment

The company's profit stood at Rs 12.44 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income remained flat at Rs 357.94 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of this fiscal. It posted a total income of Rs 356.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Expenses were at Rs 342.13 crore during the period under review. It stood at Rs 344.54 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Shares of the company settled 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 618.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI LUX SHW