Insecticides India Ltd records 18.55pc jump in Q2 net profit

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Insecticides India Ltd on Thursday posted an 18.55 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.15 crore in the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal on higher sales. The company's net profit stood at Rs 44.83 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue increased to Rs 695.98 crore during the July-September quarter of the current financial year as against Rs 582.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose to Rs 624.26 crore from Rs 522.89 crore in the said period. The company's Board approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for the current fiscal. PTI LUX MR