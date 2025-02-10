Insecticides (India) net profit rises 41.7 pc in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) on Monday posted a 41.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17.36 crore in the December quarter on lower expense.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 12.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income remained flat at Rs 357.70 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25 fiscal against Rs 357.94 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 335.79 crore compared to Rs 342.14 crore in FY24.

"We are optimistic about the upcoming seasons, supported by favourable tailwinds such as a strong monsoon, increased reservoir levels, and enhanced crop sowing," its Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said.

The government policies in the latest budget for increasing farmer income and thrust on increasing output for cotton, pulses, etc are expected to provide additional positive momentum, he added. PTI LUX LUX SHW