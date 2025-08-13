Insecticides India partners with Corteva to launch rice protection product

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Insecticides India on Wednesday said it has launched a new broad-spectrum insecticide, SPARCLE, in partnership with global agricultural technology firm Corteva Agriscience.

The product targets brown plant hopper, a pest that damages rice crops, and is designed to help farmers improve yields, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Our collaboration with Corteva Agriscience marks another milestone in IIL's commitment to bring the world's best agri-technologies to Indian fields," Insecticides India Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said.

The launch combines Corteva's advanced chemistry with Insecticides India's distribution network and farmer relationships, the companies said.

Dushyant Sood, Chief Marketing Officer at Insecticides India Ltd (IIL), said the addition of SPARCLE would strengthen the company's rice crop protection portfolio.

India is the world's second-largest rice producer after China, according to government data. PTI LUX DRR