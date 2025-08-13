Insecticides India Q1 profit up 17 pc to Rs 58 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd on Wednesday posted 17.16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.10 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year on higher sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 49.37 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose 5.24 per cent to Rs 691.13 crore in the quarter from Rs 656.68 crore in a year earlier.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 617.58 crore as against Rs 593.32 crore earlier.

Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal said: "We are pleased to report a strong start to this season, with diverse offerings of premium products, three new product launches and effective marketing initiatives." He said the business environment remained broadly favourable during the quarter as kharif sowing started off well with early onset of Southwest monsoon, healthy reservoir levels and visible signs of global demand recovery with stable raw material prices.

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the season, supported by favourable tailwinds such as a strong monsoon, rising reservoir levels, and expanded crop sowing," he added. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU