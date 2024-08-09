Insecticides India Q1 profit up 68 pc at Rs 49 cr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd on Friday reported 68.18 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.01 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Net profit stood at Rs 29.14 crore in the same quarter of FY24, a regulatory filing said.

Total income increased marginally to Rs 659.20 crore from Rs 643.84 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses fell to Rs 593.94 crore from Rs 604.3 crore.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the current fiscal year.

Shares of the company settled up 5.90 per cent at Rs 904.65 apiece on the BSE.