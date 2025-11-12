Insecticides India Q2 profit drops 3.7 pc to Rs 59.10 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Agro-chemical maker Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) on Wednesday reported a 3.73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.10 crore for the September quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.39 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 640.20 crore during the July-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 628.14 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Expenses, however, remained higher at Rs 561.70 crore as against Rs 545.86 crore in the said period.

IIL Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal said the company has delivered a resilient performance in the second quarter with sales growth of 2 per cent and sustained profitability, despite challenging weather conditions.

"Persistent and widespread rains since mid-July, led to significant crop damage across regions and limited farmers' access to fields. Consequently, agrochemical consumption remain subdued, accompanied by higher working capital utilisation," he said.

Both domestic and global market conditions indicate a cohesive growth environment for the industry, underpinned by firmness in raw material prices across key product categories.

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic, supported by adequate soil moisture, favourable rabi (winter) sowing prospects, and stable input pricing," Aggarwal added. PTI LUX TRB