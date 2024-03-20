Insecticides Ltd rolls out patented 'Turner' to protect crops from termites

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Insecticides (India) Ltd has introduced a new patented insecticide 'Turner' to protect many crops from termites and white grub.

In a statement, the company said the Turner is an innovative broad-spectrum insecticide that protects white grub and termites, which are a big challenge for Indian farmers.

With contact, stomach & repellent properties, Turner will turn out to be a superior tool to fight these insects for the farmers.

"At IIL, we are driven by a strong R&D team, committed to bringing the latest global technologies and introducing novel and sustainable solutions to address Indian farmers' challenges," Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of IIL (Insecticides (India) Ltd), said.

Turner is a breakthrough technology promising a leap forward in pest management, he added.

"We are confident that Turner will help farmers improve their income through effective protection for a superior harvest." Insecticides (India) Ltd is listed on BSE and NSE.

It has formulation facilities in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba, Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat).

The company also has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals providing a competitive edge by backward integration.

Shares of the company were trading 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 473.80 apiece on the BSE. PTI MJH SHW