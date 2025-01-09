Inshorts' Azhar Iqubal launches new venture Fenado AI

New Delhi: Inshorts co-founder Azhar Iqubal on Thursday announced the launch of his new venture Fenado AI--a platform for building apps and websites without coding knowledge.

Delivering end-to-end tech solutions needed for fully functional companies, Fenado AI removes the necessity for coding skills or costly tech teams, a company statement said.

Any business, startup or entrepreneur can simply share their business requirements and design preferences via chat, and Fenado AI will create the desired app or website, it said.

Former Head of Technology at Inshorts, Manish Singh Bisht has co-founded the platform.

Entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas are often held back by a lack of access to affordable and skilled tech talent, Iqubal said.

"Fenado AI changes that and democratises this segment, by putting the power of creation into the hands of entrepreneurs to build their solutions for the world, without worrying about the complexities of coding and building a tech team. This is about levelling the playing field for startups who don't have prior tech knowledge," he said.

The startup is already growing at a pace of 4X month-on-month and aims to help 10,000 startups across the globe by the end of 2025, the statement said.

"Fenado AI’s user-friendly platform has already gained significant traction during its beta phase, with over 200 paying customers spanning the US, Europe and India. The company is now aiming to onboard over 10,000 startups globally by the end of 2025," it said.

A Shark Tank India judge, Iqubal co-founded news app Inshorts in 2013, which has attracted investments worth USD 170 million over the last decade.