Insolation Energy receives letter of intent for 38.43 MW power projects

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Insolation Energy on Thursday said it has received letter of intent (LoI) for comprehensive operation, and maintenance of 38.43 MW power projects.

Besides, the LoI is also for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the projects, the company said in an exchange filing.

The orders have been awarded from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

The comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) is for 25 years from the date of commissioning of power projects.

The order is to be executed in the financial year 2025-26.

Insolation Energy is a solar solutions provider. PTI ABI DRR