Insolation Energy revenue rises 80pc to Rs 1,338 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Insolation Energy on Wednesday said that its consolidated revenue rose by 80.49 per cent to Rs 1,338 crore in 2024-25 compared to the previous financial year.

Additionally, the YOY (year on year) steep surge in dispatches is 81 per cent (in the fiscal), the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 741.32 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024.

This represents a growth of more than 80.49 per cent, reflecting the strong execution of strategic initiatives and the positive market dynamics, it stated.

"We remain confident that with the continued support and trust of all stakeholders, Insolation Energy Limited is well positioned to sustain this positive trajectory and achieve further success in the upcoming years. Given a clear earnings growth trajectory, we believe Financial year 2025-26 will be much better than Financial year 2024-25, both in terms of revenue and profitability," it stated.

The company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, is expanding capacity by 3GW, of which 2 GW is scheduled to commence commercial production in the first quarter of FY 2025-26 and the remaining 1 GW is scheduled to commence commercial production in the Second quarter of FY 2025-26.

"This will increase our total capacity to 4GW, which will enable us to achieve larger revenues by capturing the robust demand," the company said, adding, "We will look forward to increasing revenue and profits substantially, given our 4GW capacity increase in Financial Year 2025-26."