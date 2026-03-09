Insolation Energy shares migrate to NSE, BSE

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Solar panel manufacturing company Insolation Energy Limited's equity shares have been listed on the main boards of the BSE and NSE.

A total of 220,394,625 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each were listed and made available for trading on both exchanges from Monday, according to a release.

The company was previously listed on the BSE SME platform and has now migrated to the BSE Main Board while also securing a direct listing on the NSE Capital Market segment.

To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was organised in Jaipur which was attended by the state energy minister Heeralal Nagar.

"The state government is creating a favourable industrial ecosystem to promote solar manufacturing," he said.

Company Chairman Manish Gupta said the listing marks a historic milestone in the company's journey. PTI SDA TRB