Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as Senior VP of Operations

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Swiggy-owned quick commerce platform Instamart on Friday announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as Senior Vice President - Operations, including supply chain management, dark store operations, delivery experience and network expansion.

Ankit recently served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Grocery and Large Supply Chain as well as Ekart Design at Flipkart.

The company's operations have seen strong momentum over the past few months -- enabling its presence in more than 120 cities, expanding into new categories and scaling our infrastructure with the record addition of more than 300 dark stores and mega pods last quarter, according to a senior company official.

"Ankit's deep, hands-on experience across e-commerce, retail, and FMCG will be a strong force in further strengthening our operations, leading the way in delivery speed, availability, and assortment for our consumers,” Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said.

Prior to Flipkart, Ankit spent over 14 years at Unilever, holding various roles such as General Manager of Demand Planning and Director of Logistics and Warehousing, managing end-to-end supply chain operations across multiple geographies.

Ankit holds a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Earlier this week, Instamart dropped parent Swiggy from its name, in a strategic move aimed at carving a standalone brand identity.