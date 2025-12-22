New Delhi: From a tiny Rs 10 order for a printout in Bengaluru to a Hyderabadi splurging Rs 4.3 lakh on iPhones, Instamart's 2025 annual order analysis report on Monday unveiled insights on purchases by users on the platform, with Tier-II cities like Rajkot and Ludhiana recording a multi-fold jump in quick-commerce orders placed through the platform.

Instamart's top spender clocked Rs 22 lakh in 2025, while a Mumbaikar bought gold worth Rs 15.16 lakh on the platform, and a Chennai user spent a staggering over 1 lakh on condoms in the year, according to the order analysis report.

Among Tier-II cities, Rajkot recorded a staggering 10 times YoY growth in orders placed on the platform during 2025, Ludhiana grew 7 times, and Bhubaneswar rose 4 times.

Curry leaves, dahi, eggs, milk, and bananas dominated repeat orders across India. One flavour fan in Kochi placed 368 orders of curry leaves, practically one for every day of the year," Swiggy, which owns Instamart, stated on the report, sharing that most carts on the e-commerce platform are filled between 7 AM-11 AM and again from 4 PM- 7 PM, the report revealed.

Mondays emerged as the ultimate gifting day for Instamart users, while a Bengaluru local spent Rs 68,600 just on tips to delivery partners during the year, the report titled "How India Instamarted 2025" revealed.

Swiggy earlier reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 1,092 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025, on continuing losses from the quick commerce segment and an increase in the company's advertising and sales spend.

The food delivery and quick commerce firm had reported a net loss of Rs 626 crore in the year-ago period.