Institutional investment in Indian housing mkt up 46 pc in 2024 to USD 1.15 billion: Colliers India

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) India's housing market attracted an institutional investment of USD 1.15 billion last year, up 46 per cent annually, as investors look to encash strong demand of residential properties, according to Colliers India.

Institutional investment in the housing segment stood at USD 788.9 million in 2023.

Real estate consultant Colliers India reported that institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 22 per cent to USD 6.5 billion in 2024, from USD 5.4 billion.

Foreign investors invested USD 4.3 billion in Indian real estate, accounting for 66 per cent of the total inflow.

In 2024, the Industrial & warehousing segment got maximum investment of USD 2.5 billion last year, from USD 877.6 million during 2023 calendar year.

The office segment saw a 23 per cent decline to USD 3,022.5 million in 2024, from USD 2,338.9 million in the preceding year.

"With a record USD 6.5 billion inflows in 2024, Indian realty investments have been the highest since 2020. Interestingly, Asia Pacific investors drove almost one-third of the foreign inflows in the country's real estate during the year," Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India, said.

Real Estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Golden Growth Fund (GGF) CEO Ankur Jalan said the Indian real estate across asset classes have witnessed strong demand in the last five years thereby attracting interest from both domestic and foreign institutional investors.

"With the government's policy interventions, India is becoming the centre of global investment, paving the way for further acceleration in real estate demand," he said, adding that the fund inflows would remain strong even this year across all major cities including Delhi-NCR. PTI MJH DRR