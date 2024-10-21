Institutional investment in real estate up 31 pc to USD 4.61 bn in Jan-Sep: Report

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Institutional investments in the Indian real estate sector increased 31 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.61 billion in January-September 2024 amid strong consumer demand, according to Vestian.

Real estate consultant Vestian on Monday released its report on 'Investment in Indian Real Estate', observing that funds' inflow from institutional investors in the first nine months of 2024 has already surpassed the total for 2023.

"Investors have shown confidence in India's growth story on the back of robust GDP growth. As a result, the real estate sector witnessed increased participation from foreign investors which led to institutional investments touching a billion mark in Q3 2024," Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian said.

He noted that domestic investors are also actively participating, supported by the rapid infrastructure development across the country.

During the latest July-September quarter, institutional investments in real estate rose 41 per cent to USD 960.8 million from USD 679.9 million in the year-ago period.

The inflow however fell sharply from June quarter that saw an investment of USD 3,116.3 million.

"Amid prevailing geopolitical challenges, India's robust economic growth continues to attract both foreign and domestic investors. Rising prominence of work-from-office policies and growing office markets are expected to boost investor confidence, setting a positive tone for coming quarters," Vestian said.

Despite this significant quarterly decline of 69 per cent, the consultant said that the outlook remains positive.

Chennai received the highest investments during Q3 2024 with 48 per cent share. Majority of investments in the city were concentrated in industrial & warehousing, commercial, and residential sectors, the report said. PTI MJH ANU ANU