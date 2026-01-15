Institutional investments in Indian real estate up 68 pc in Oct-Dec to record USD 3.73 bn: Vestain

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Institutional investments in Indian real estate grew 68 per cent to a record USD 3.73 billion during the October-December quarter of 2025, according to Vestian.

The US-based real estate consultant Vestian on Thursday said in a statement that institutional investments in real estate rose to USD 3,730 million in the last quarter of 2025, from USD 2,216.3 million in the year-ago period.

"India's real estate sector attracted the highest-ever institutional investments of USD 8.1 billion in 2025, anchored by an all-time high quarterly investment of USD 3.73 billion in Q4 2025," Vestian said in a statement.

Institutional investments in 2025 rose 19 per cent from the preceding year.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, said, "The record USD 8.1 billion in institutional investments recorded in 2025 reinforces sustained investor confidence in India's long-term economic fundamentals." "As capital increasingly aligns with sustainability-led development, sustained GCC-driven occupier demand, and rising domestic participation, Indian real estate continues to evolve into a resilient, diversified, and future-ready investment market," he added.

Vestain noted that commercial assets accounted for 63 per cent of the overall investments in 2025. In terms of value, it rose by 113 per cent to nearly USD 5.1 billion.

"Additionally, commercial assets continued to attract the largest share of investments in Q4 2025, owing to robust demand from GCCs. It accounted for 61 per cent of total inflows, valued at USD 2.3 billion," the consultant said. PTI MJH DRR