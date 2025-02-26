Institutional investor sector records 69 pc growth in headcount: CIEL HR report

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Over the past two years, headcount within the institutional investor sector has grown by 69 per cent, a study undertaken by CIEL HR Services said on Wednesday.

The institutional investor sector has made strides in workforce diversity, with women's participation currently at 27 per cent of the overall workforce, according to the CIEL Works-Institutional Investors-Talent Trends and Insights report.

The study comprised 16,000 executives from 80 companies in the sector providing key insights including gender diversity, tenure in a firm and roles in demand, among others.

"India's trajectory towards becoming a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030 is a reflection of its burgeoning market size and a testament to the rapid transformation taking place across its financial landscape. With an expected growth rate of 6.1 per cent over the next five years and positioning to become the world's largest economy by 2027, India's institutional investor sector is at the forefront of this evolution," CIEL HR Executive Director and Chairman K Pandiarajan said in a company statement.

The sector is experiencing a radical shift, with both established players and new entrants driving innovation in investment strategies and financial products, he added.

"This dynamic growth signals a pivotal moment for institutional investors to harness emerging opportunities both within India and globally," he added.