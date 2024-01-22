Insurance brokerage Lockton enters Indian market

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) US-based independent insurance brokerage Lockton on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market.

Advertisment

With over 135 offices worldwide, Lockton's entry in the country is subject to regulatory approval. This will meet India's growing demand for risk consulting and management services, the company said in a statement.

The statement further said Sandeep Dadia has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, India, and a member of the Lockton Asia leadership team.

Dadia aims to fully harness the company's global expertise and local knowledge, while maintaining its impressive 97 per cent client retention rate, it added.

Lockton is the world's largest independent insurance brokerage. PTI DP SHW ANU ANU