Insurtech firm Turtlemint seeks IPO approval, submits confidential papers to Sebi

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd, an insurtech company, has filed papers with markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) using the confidential pre-filing route.

In a public announcement on Saturday, the Mumbai-based insurance advisor-focused startup, said it has filed "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges...in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main-board of the stock exchanges".

To assist the public offering, the company has roped in ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors as the lead merchant bankers, according to market sources.

Founded in 2015 by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi and Anand Prabhudesai, Turtlemint is designed to simplify the purchase and management of insurance policies. The firm has sold 1.6 crore policies through its network of over five lakh advisers.

The platform helps financial advisors instantly match each customer with a suite of products best suited for their unique needs, through a digital solution, thereby making advisors & their business efficient.

Turtlemint is backed by Amansa Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The company has opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows it to withhold public disclosure of IPO details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) until later stages. This route is gaining traction among Indian firms aiming for flexibility in their IPO plans.

In recent months, logistics service provider Shadowfax Technologies, Gaja Alternative Asset Management, commerce enablement platform Shiprocket, Tata Capital, edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt, also chose confidential filings. In 2024, food delivery giant Swiggy and retail chain Vishal Mega Mart floated their IPOs following similar filings.

Market experts note that the confidential pre-filing route offers companies greater flexibility and reduces the pressure to go public quickly. Unlike the traditional route, which requires companies to launch their IPOs within 12 months of receiving Sebi's approval, the pre-filing route extends this window to 18 months from the receipt of final comments.

Additionally, firms can modify the primary issue size by up to 50 per cent until the updated DRHP stage.