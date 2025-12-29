Intas ties up with IntegriMedical for needle free injection system in IVF treatments

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Intas Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has tied up with IntegriMedical to introduce a needle free injection system for use in IVF and gynecology treatments.

As part of the agreement, Intas has become the first and only company in India to offer IVF and gynecology therapies with needle-free injections, setting a new benchmark for patient-centric innovative drug delivery systems, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration represents a decisive step in transforming how reproductive care is delivered, it added.

"This initiative is about more than introducing a new technology; it’s about changing how patients experience care. IVF and gynecology treatments can be demanding, and our goal is to make every step easier, more reassuring, and more dignified,” Intas Executive Vice President Durga P Satapathy stated.

India represents one of the fastest-growing IVF markets globally. As per the market estimates, the current number is around 3-5 lakh cycles per year, with projections suggesting it could increase to 5-6 lakh cycles by 2027.

By integrating needle-free injection technology into IVF treatment pathways, the collaboration is expected to improve the treatment experience for hundreds of thousands of women annually, particularly by reducing injection-related pain, anxiety, and treatment fatigue.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our vision come to life through this groundbreaking collaboration with Intas. For IntegriMedical, this is more than a technical achievement, it’s about making treatments less intimidating, more comfortable, and truly humane,” Sarvesh Mutha, Managing Director, IntegriMedical stated.

Needle-Free Injection System (N-FIS) delivers medication through a high-pressure jet stream mechanism in a consistent, predictable, spray-like pattern. Medication is administered through a fine micro-orifice in the skin, enabling effective delivery without the use of needles.