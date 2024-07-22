Integra Essentia net profit grows to Rs 2.45 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Recycling player Integra Essentia has reported Rs 2.45 crore net profit for the June quarter against Rs 1.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 88.09 crore from Rs 56.39 crore in the April-June period of FY24.

The company's expenses stood at Rs 84.95 crore against Rs 54.62 crore a year ago.

The board of directors have also approved the appointment of Manoj Kumar Sharma as Whole-time Director of the company with immediate effect.

Integra Essentia Ltd (IEL) is engaged in business infrastructure, energy, food and clothing.