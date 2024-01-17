Integrate more districts in export initiatives to boost shipments: DGFT to industry

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) More and more districts need to be integrated with export initiatives to help boost the country's outbound shipments, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi also said that an increase in exports helps in enhancing per capita income.

He said that four states - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu - account for 65 per cent of India's exports and they also have a high per capita income.

The DGFT also noted that only 62 districts out of over 760 in the country contribute about 80 per cent of India's exports.

"So there is a need to integrate more and more districts in our export initiatives. Imagine if another 700 districts get involved in export activities, then our export potential will multiply," Sarangi said here while inaugurating the Federation of Indian Export Organisations' (FIEO) 'Sourcex India' exhibition.

The three-day show will end on January 19 here.

"There is a very positive correlation between exports and increase in per capita income. It's not only exporters who get benefited but the whole value chain associated with exports get benefits," he said.

Speaking at the event, FIEO President (Officiate) Israr Ahmed said that this event is a testament to our commitment to showcasing Indian brands on the global stage.

"It is not merely an exhibition, but a platform designed to facilitate the global launch of Indian brands. Sourcex India 2024 transcends being just an exhibition. “In the upcoming three days, B2B meetings, knowledge-sharing sessions and interactive workshops will unfold, providing invaluable insights into global market trends and enabling Indian companies to better understand the preferences of international buyers," Ahmed said. PTI RR MR