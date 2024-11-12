Integrated Air India-Vistara entity's first flight takes off from Doha

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The first flight of the integrated Air India-Vistara entity took off for Mumbai from Doha on Monday night.

Advertisment

The flight operating with the code 'AI2286' departed Doha at around 10.07 pm local time and is expected to land in Mumbai early on Tuesday morning.

The code 'AI2XXX' is being used for Vistara flights that are being operated by Air India post the merger to help passengers identify Vistara flights at the time of booking.

Earlier, a source said AI2286 from Doha to Mumbai will be the first flight to be operated by the merged entity on the international segment.

Advertisment

According to information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight, being operated with an A321 aircraft, departed from Doha at around 10.07 pm local time.

The duration of the flight is nearly three hours.

On the domestic segment, the combined entity's first scheduled flight AI2984 from Mumbai to Delhi is to take off early Tuesday morning, the source said. PTI RAM IAS HIG