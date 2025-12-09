Intel committed to support India Semiconductor Mission: CEO Lip-Bu Tan

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) US computer chip major Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Tuesday said that the company is committed to support the government's India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to set up an active high-end electronic component ecosystem in the country.

The statement from Tan followed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Honored to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi this afternoon. We had a wide-ranging discussion on a variety of topics related to technology, computing and the tremendous potential for India. I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy and Intel is committed to support the India Semiconductor Mission," Tan said in a post on X.

Intel has been in India for almost four decades.

While the company has one of the biggest research and development centres in the country, it has yet to produce its chipset in India.

The company has signed an agreement with the Tata Group to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market.

3D Glass Solutions' packaging unit by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd is the first project in India which involves investment from Intel Corporation.

The project is also backed by US technology majors, like Lockheed Martin, Applied Materials, etc, entailing an investment of Rs 1,943 crore with an annual production capacity of 5 crore units.

A senior official of the Odisha government had said in September that the ground-breaking ceremony of the project would be held during Tan's visit to India. PTI PRS HVA