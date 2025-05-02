Intel India, IndiaAI Mission collaborate to bolster AI capabilities and skilling

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Intel India and the government's IndiaAI mission have joined hands to launch an initiative focused on bolstering AI capabilities and skills nationwide.

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to empower young individuals, professionals, startups, and public sector leaders, enabling them to leverage AI's potential for societal advancement and effective governance.

"The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation between Intel India and IndiaAI Mission to drive focused initiatives that will enable students, startups, and public sector leaders to develop and apply AI skills and competencies for social impact and good governance," a company statement said.

The collaboration will focus on four key programmes: YuvaAI, StartupAI, IndiaAI Dialogues, and enabling Bhashini for scaling to remote regions.

YuvaAI, through the Intel AI for Youth programme, will enable school students to develop AI-enabled solutions with social impact.

StartupAI will support AI startups by granting access to technology, business guidance, and go-to-market mentorship via the Intel Startup Programme, through both group workshops and individual mentorship.

Designed to expand AI readiness among public sector leaders and policy practitioners, India AI Dialogues and Intel Digital Readiness for Leaders programme will offer workshops for informed policymaking and immersive experiences.

Further, scaling Bhashini's reach to remote classrooms across India will transcend language barriers and improve students' learning outcomes.

The partnership is helping set up data lab to train youth in data science and Artificial Intelligence, said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and CEO, of IndiaAI Mission.

"Our partnership with Intel for YuvaAI has helped train thousands of students in basics of Artificial Intelligence. We look forward to working with Intel to get the best of their global technical experts in contributing to IndiaAI Mission," he said.